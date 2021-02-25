Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place II digitally on Paramount + a few days after the cinema release

The Paramount Pictures, Inc. It is one of the most important cinemas in the USA and its broadcast platform will be officially launched on March 4th. Only yesterday, Wednesday, February 24th, CEOs ofViacomCBS ‘ The new proposal showed that Paramount would consolidate entertainment into an era Digital. Obviously, it should be noted that Paramount + This is not an exclusive service, but a new rebranding and more expansive version of the On-Demand service CBS All Access. In this regard, the moviesMission: Impossible 7“H”Quiet place 2 ‘In fact, they will be Digitally broadcast On Paramount + only 45 days after the show in theaters.

On the new platform Paramount + More than 30,000 TV episodes and 2,500 movies will arrive, many of which will not be broadcast in cinemas to exclusively digitally. Among them came confirmation of “extraordinary activity” and “Pet Sematary”, which are broadcast live on the US platform. This strategy has already been adopted before Warner Bros All films scheduled for 2021 will be released simultaneously in theaters as well as on HBO Max; And from my world, Who chose to show her films on premium platforms on demand only 17 days after their release in theaters.

So Paramount decided to take this path throughQuiet Place II ‘ H ‘Mission: Impossible 7 ‘, Two long-awaited movies for fans (they premiered consecutively in theaters September 17 and November 19). They both land Paramount + 45 days after it premieres in theaters. An animated film will also be added to these two filmsPaw patrol ‘ On August 20.

CEO of Paramount Pictures, Jim Giannopoulos, Wanted to explain how important theatrical broadcasts are to capitalize on the studio’s strategy. They believe in the power of theatrical releases and are confident that once the situation returns to normal, viewers will enthusiastically return to theaters. Likewise, consumers are increasingly relying on digital as an alternative way to enjoy watching movies.