Instagram Live with Bundestag Member Weiser: Opportunities and Prospects for Rural Areas / Altinkirchen

Neighborhood area. On Friday, February 26, 2021, at 6 PM, Bundestag local member Sandra Weeser will be broadcast live on Instagram. The guest this time is the FDP’s direct candidate for the state elections in 2021 for the 7th district (Diez / Nassau), Rehan Ahmed Khan. The 42-year-old IT specialist from Katzenelnbogen talks to Bundestag members about entrepreneurship and attractive design for rural areas.

All citizens are warmly invited to the next Instagram Live with my colleague Rehan Khan. As the founder of Two Homes IT System and the first co-working space in Rhein Lan, he brought with him expertise from economics and a specialist in digitization. The Coronavirus pandemic has revealed tremendous opportunities and prospects for rural areas. Digitization is more than just expanding the network. Sandra Weiser announced the conversation on Friday that it is a guarantee that the rural area will continue to be an attractive economic and living area in the future. ?? Do you have any questions about the topic or about participating in Instagram Live? You are welcome to contact us in advance by email ([email protected]) or through Facebook Transfer.



Those: Constituency Office Sandra Weiser, Member of the Bundestag