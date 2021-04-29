Importing gaming machines, Euromat is among 88 European and American organizations urging the European Union and the United States to eliminate duties on unrelated products

88 European and American organizations affected by tariffs between the European Union and the United States sent today a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and to the President of the United States Joseph R. Biden urging her to permanently remove tariffs on sectors unrelated to the ongoing trade disputes across the Atlantic, It has also recently affected the import of American-made game machines to Europe.

The organizations, ranging from agricultural products to consumer and industrial goods, welcome the recent four-month suspension of tariffs imposed by the European Union and the United States after the long-running debate over large subsidies for civilian aircraft. Euromat is with them, too. “We hope this suspension will help restore vital transatlantic trade relations and lead to the permanent elimination of all additional and retaliatory tariffs on products unrelated to industries subject to ongoing transatlantic trade disputes,” the group said.

They added: “It is important for our members, already severely affected by the economic impact of the pandemic, to be able to count on the continued suspension or complete removal of these tariffs after July 2021.” Citing the looming June 1 deadline for the second wave of tariffs in the steel and aluminum dispute, the two organizations are calling for tariffs to be suspended in other disputes, while the two sides are working on a more permanent solution.

The two organizations said, “Transatlantic relations are of immense economic importance for our sectors and we look forward to seeing them protected and nurtured.” “Our industries no longer suffer collateral damage in unrelated lawsuits.” They concluded: “We strongly urge the European Union and the United States to intensify their efforts to ensure the permanent elimination of tariffs on products not linked to sectors exposed to ongoing transatlantic trade disputes and to avoid imposing new additional tariffs. This would create the certainty and stability needed to develop the economy across the Atlantic. The Atlantic while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the list of member organizations at the following link:

List of trade unions of the United States and the European Union