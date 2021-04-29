Two of the Sailor Moon movies will be shown on Netflix

June 3 arrives on Netflix The film is dedicated to Sailor moon One of the most popular animations of the 1990s.

The movie is titled Beautiful Guardian Sailor Eternal Moon It consists of two parts.

Based on the dream arc story from the successful original manga series, Dream ArcThe next two films revolve around the theme of a dream, as they narrate the adventures of sailor warriors as teenagers and heroines and the first love of the United States Chibi and Helios.

>>> Find out how to view it with NETFLIX + TIMVISION

the plot

It’s April, cherry trees are in bloom and Tokyo celebrates the most spectacular solar eclipse of the century. As the new moon gradually blocks the sun from its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa meet Pegasus, who searches for the chosen girl who can solve the Golden Crystal Seal. Meanwhile, the mysterious Dead Moon Circus arrives in town with an infamous plan to spread the lemur’s nightmarish embodiment, take over the legendary silver crystal, take over the moon and Earth and take over the entire universe …

Participate in the struggle for love and justice, the marine-clad fighter and sailor warriors are the protagonists of adventures created by Naoko Takeuchi and first published in December 1991 in the Kodansha Manga Nakayosi magazine. It has since attracted a global audience as evidenced by the success of the TV series that aired in the 1990s in more than 40 countries and has sold over 30 million copies of the original manga worldwide.

Formulations

“Like so many other people around the world, I think my love for animation was born watching Sailor Moon when I was a kid. My family cherishes my photos of their famous hairstyle with buns and braids. No wonder these characters and their stories of love and justice still touch the hearts of so many.” Fans Around the World “, commented Emma Hirayama (Director, Content Acquisition, Netflix). “For Netflix, adding the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – the movie to the already huge catalog of animated content and sharing this amazing story with fans all over the world is a dream come true.”

Fumio Osano, Editor-in-Chief of Comic IP Development Team (Kodansha): “We have long been hoping for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – the film to be shown worldwide after its initial release in Japan in January and February 2021. Today we are excited to make these films available. For our Netflix fans. At such a difficult time in history, it is comforting to know that viewers can find the courage and hope in this story of love and justice. “