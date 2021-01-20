Former HSV and SGE player Nikolai Muller kicks his team to the top of the table!

Former HSV and SGE player Nikolai Muller shot his side, Western Sydney Wanderers, to the top of the A-League with one goal.

At Hamburger SV, Nicolai Müller was the top scorer for two years in a row. (Archival photo) © Uwe Anspach / dpa



The 33-year-old has been looking for goals for Western Sydney Wanderers since 2019. On Tuesday, the winger scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners in the 83rd minute (video).

This was Mueller’s first goal this season and at the same time his sixth overall goal for the Wanderers, who welcomed them from the top of the table after four days of matches.

After a tumultuous career with many ups and downs, it appears the winger rider found happiness again in the Australian capital at the end of his career.

The 33-year-old star rose to prominence in 2011 in Mainz 05 under coach Thomas Tuchel (47).

Due to strong performances, Mueller became a national player in 2013, but that shouldn’t be enough for the winger for more than two friendlies.

After the 2013/14 season, he transferred to HSV, where Mueller became the top scorer for two years in a row with 14 goals and 12 assists.