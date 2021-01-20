Former HSV and SGE player Nikolai Muller kicks his team to the top of the table!

Former HSV and SGE player Nikolai Muller shot his side, Western Sydney Wanderers, to the top of the A-League with one goal.
The 33-year-old has been looking for goals for Western Sydney Wanderers since 2019. On Tuesday, the winger scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners in the 83rd minute (video).
This was Mueller’s first goal this season and at the same time his sixth overall goal for the Wanderers, who welcomed them from the top of the table after four days of matches.
After a tumultuous career with many ups and downs, it appears the winger rider found happiness again in the Australian capital at the end of his career.
The 33-year-old star rose to prominence in 2011 in Mainz 05 under coach Thomas Tuchel (47).
Due to strong performances, Mueller became a national player in 2013, but that shouldn’t be enough for the winger for more than two friendlies.
After the 2013/14 season, he transferred to HSV, where Mueller became the top scorer for two years in a row with 14 goals and 12 assists.
But on the first day of the match of the 2017/18 season, the severe setback was: Mueller had torn his cruciate ligament while celebrating a goal against Augsburg and was knocked out for several months.
After a total of only three appearances this season, he turned his back on the Hanseatic League, which had wanted to extend his winger, and moved to Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer.
Under coach Eddie Hutter, he was unable to prove himself in the main capital and was loaned out to Hanover 96 in the second half of the season after only seven Bundesliga matches and two goals for SGE.
For Lower Saxony, he played 14 matches in the German Bundesliga and scored three goals. After the season ended, he returned briefly to Frankfurt, but played no role in overtime planning and finally moved to Sydney.
By the way, Muller met other familiar faces from the Bundesliga with SGE legend Alex Mayer (38), Permin Schweigler (33) and coach Marcus Babel (48).
Mayer and Schweigler are now ending their careers, and Babel was fired in January 2020.