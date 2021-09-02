“Ikon Pass” is coming to the Dolomites – Südtirol News

Bolzano – The top Italian ski destination in northern Italy is joining the USA-based international ski pass association Ikon Pass, confirming its ambitions to attract new ski guests abroad. From winter 2021-22, Dolomiti Superski will be Italy’s representative in the association and would like to attract ski enthusiasts from all over the world to the Dolomites with its 1,200km offer of slopes and 450 lifts in 12 ski areas – such a strong sign that business will resume after The global health crisis.

Starting September 1, Dolomiti Superski, one of the world’s largest ski destinations, will become a member of the Ikon Pass International Ski Association, based in Denver-Colorado. Shared by Eric Forsell, director of marketing for the Alterra Mountain Company, and Andy Faralo, president of Dolomiti Superski.

“Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, we started expanding and expanding our field of activity towards North America. Unfortunately, the pandemic is on the way, but now is the time to send the first important signal in this regard. With Ikon Pass, we have found the perfect partner for such a big step. To bring ski enthusiasts from all over the world to the Dolomites. Explaining the campaign, which will bring new international audiences from the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries to ski in the Dolomites from November 27, Andy Faralo says, explaining the campaign, it’s a great opportunity for us that we want to seize with enthusiasm. Dolomiti Superski membership for Italy and Kitzbühel for Austria on Ikon Pass our customers have the opportunity to visit two of the most famous alpine winter sports locations and experience unique days on the ski slopes,” says Eric Forsell, Marketing Director of Alterra Mountain Inc. “We are constantly looking for new ways to expand our offer so that our ski pass holders can learn about exclusive winter sports stations around the world, in keeping with our community spirit. These two winter sports sites in Europe fit right in with our philosophy.”

Ikon Pass holders can practice their favorite pastime in 47 ski areas around the world, whether on skis or using a skateboard. The list of destinations, including many world-famous ones, is quite long and includes, for example, Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Squaw . Valley

Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort and Killington in Vermont; Mount Wyndham in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia. Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and Summit in Snoqualmie im Staate Washington; Mt. Bachelor’s in Oregon. Schweizer in Idaho. Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Lone Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird in Utah; in Canada Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario; SkiBig3 in Alberta; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain und Cypress Mountain in British Columbia; in Europa Kitzbühel in Österreich, Zermatt in der Schweiz und Dolomiti Superski in Italien; At Ozeanien Thredbo und Mt. Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mount Hut in New Zealand; At Asien Niseko United in Japan and at Südamerika Valle Nevado in Chile.

If you purchase an Ikon Pass, you can ski without restrictions at 15 destinations in North America and use the lifts and slopes for up to seven days without blackout days at 29 other destinations around the world, including the Dolomiti Superski. With the Ikon Base Pass option, there are still 13 destinations with no restrictions and five days in the remaining 29 ski areas worldwide, with some days closed (peak times and special holidays). Dolomiti Superski is currently the only ski destination in Italy on the Ikon Pass network.

“The Dolomiti Superski’s twelve ski areas display is top notch, well known and appreciated all over Europe. With Ikon Pass, we are taking the opportunity to gain awareness in the rest of the world and we are sure we will succeed with new client groups in the years to come with our winter product, landscaping It can be the Italian way of life,” says Marco Pappalardo, Marketing Director of Dolomiti Superski and responsible for bringing this partnership between one of the largest ski destinations and one of the leading international ski pass associations to a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Dolomiti Supersky

Dolomiti Superski is Italy’s largest ski destination and combines twelve ski areas in the many Dolomite Valleys. It is all located in northeastern Italy and covers an area of ​​3000 km between the provinces of South Tyrol, Trentino and Belluno. Today’s winter tourism offer includes 1,200 km of slopes and 450 lifts in about 50 tourist resorts – the entire offer can be used with one ski pass. The Dolomites, a mountain range south of the main Alps mountain range, have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009.

Icon Pass

Ikon Pass brings skiers and snowboarders from all over the world into a community looking for the most beautiful and most amazing international winter sports locations to pursue their favorite winter fun activities. The US-based International Ski Pass Association enables Ikon Pass holders to visit the world’s most famous ski resorts, on five continents, to experience fun on the slopes all year round. Ikon Pass is a product of Alterra Mountain Corporation, based in Denver, Colorado – USA.