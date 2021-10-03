Construction sites: These streets in Villach will soon be closed in 5 minutes

due to excavation work in Fellacher Strasse At the intersection of Untere Fellacher Straße / Mühlenweg / Badstubenweg, there will be the following traffic procedures from October 2 to 29:

Overview There are traffic obstacles at the intersection of Untere Fellacher Straße / Mühlenweg / Badstubenweg

On Untere Fellacher Straße there is one from the junction with Münzweg, from the junction with Mahrhöflweg, and from the junction with Badstubenweg a lock . Relevant residents are allowed entry. The aisle is blocked.

. Relevant residents are allowed entry. The aisle is blocked. Also due to excavation work in the area Franz Krainerstrasse Along Bleibgerstrasse There will be traffic hurdles from October 2nd to October 22nd.