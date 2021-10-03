Construction sites: These streets in Villach will soon be closed in 5 minutes

due to excavation work in Fellacher Strasse At the intersection of Untere Fellacher Straße / Mühlenweg / Badstubenweg, there will be the following traffic procedures from October 2 to 29:
Overview
- There are traffic obstacles at the intersection of Untere Fellacher Straße / Mühlenweg / Badstubenweg
- On Untere Fellacher Straße there is one from the junction with Münzweg, from the junction with Mahrhöflweg, and from the junction with Badstubenweg a lock. Relevant residents are allowed entry. The aisle is blocked.
- Also due to excavation work in the area Franz Krainerstrasse Along Bleibgerstrasse There will be traffic hurdles from October 2nd to October 22nd.
Other disabilities
- As the excavation, towing and fitting out of the accompanying vehicles are carried out on the Tiroler Straße in the pedestrian and bicycle path area of ”Tiroler Brücke”, pedestrians and bicycles will be closed from 4 to 15 October.
- Due to excavations, there will be traffic obstacles on Töbringer Straße from October 4 to 21.
- Due to excavations for the development of heating the area in the Obere Heidenweg, in the Antoniensteig and in the area of the junction Antoniensteig / Felix-Dahn-Weg, there will be traffic obstructions from 1 to 29 October 2021.
- Due to earthworks (water connections) and asphalt works at Michaeler Straße, there will be traffic obstacles until October 15th.
- Due to excavation, milling and asphalt work in Fichtenweg, there will be traffic obstacles from 4 to 31 October 2021.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer