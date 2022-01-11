Launch of the new website www.freiraumfichtelgebirge.de

Right at the beginning of the year, the new #freiraumfichtelgebirge was launched with a modern design, target group content and a wide range of offers. The comprehensive and user-oriented home page can be optimally used with various peripheral devices such as desktops and laptops as well as with smartphones and tablets. The interactive online presentation is full of information and aims to draw more attention to the many projects in the Fichtelgebirge Freiraum and the Freiraum für Macher campaign. From now on, news from #freiraumfichtelgebirge and #freiraumfürmacher can be easily and quickly called up around the clock online at www.frei raum fich tel ge ber ge .de.

Closer to the target group with improved web presence, new design and lots of content

The aim of the new site is to present the projects of the Fichtelgebirge Development Agency in an attractive way and thus to interest both the local population themselves and people from outside the region.

In order to make the online experience more intense for the target group and create added value, the offer has been expanded in several ways. The homepage gives a first impression of what the Fichtelgebirge has to offer. Clearly arranged in the categories “Freedom of Actors, Freedom of Life, Freedom of Education and Employment, Freedom of Corporations, Freedom of Innovation and Freedom of Participation,” individual key topics can be easily found through the menu and full-text search. Interested parties can then obtain detailed information on the selected regions in the individual subpages.

The topics are wide-ranging and range from the Freiraum für Macher campaign to the Smart Fichtelgebirge to the Hydrogen Model District – on the one hand, the site supports the search for current information from the area, but is also a first point of contact for potential newcomers and returnees* inside, professionals, companies, start-ups, etc. So to get answers to initial questions.

Sharing – it’s better together

The new site also provides an opportunity to participate and participate in various operations. On the social wall, pictures of the community appear, which are posted on Instagram with the hashtag #freiraumfürmacher #freiraumfichtelgebirge #fichtelgebirge. In addition, interested parties can join the discussion on a variety of topics on the sharing platform, exchange ideas and contribute to shaping the future of the Fichtelgebirge together. Another highlight is the success stories of the Fichtelgebirge makers, which can be found in the form of videos and blog posts on the website.

Kreativportal: The digital business guide for cultural and creative companies from Fichtelgebirge

Interested parties who need creative support for their company, organization, association or club can find an overview of suitable partners for their projects in the Digital Business Directory of Creative People in Fichtelgebirge. The handling is easy and the structure is clearly designed. The filter function can be used to search for specific services or subspecialties or, alternatively, to search for potential partners in the project using keywords using a free text search. Once the search is complete, a link will take you to the website of the chosen cultural and creative company from the region.

It is worth clicking: www.frei raum fich tel ge ber ge .de