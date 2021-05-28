Ice Hockey World Cup News: Finland beats Germany | Ice Hockey News

Slovakia was also injured at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Riga: the 2002 World Champion was the last team to lose their first match in the tournament. But Finland leads the German group.

After three victories, the Slovaks fell in Group A against Switzerland with a score of 1: 8 (0: 1, 0: 3, 1: 4) and are now tied by points with the holders of the Russian and Swiss titles. The Czech Republic, the 12-time world champion, kept their chances in the quarter-finals with a score of 4: 2 (0: 2, 0: 0, 4: 0) against Sweden.

A clear victory over Italy

In Group Two, defending champions Finland replaced Germany as leader. After 3: 0 (2: 0, 1: 0, 0: 0) against bottom-ranked Italy, the 2019 world champions are one point ahead of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), which will meet on Saturday (7.15 pm).

The United States is level on points with the German national team in third place after defeating host Latvia 4: 2 (2: 2, 2: 0, 0: 0). The two teams will play against each other next Monday (3:15 PM / Sport 1). DEB’s selection had lost 3-2 to Kazakhstan on Wednesday after three initial successes.

Table group b Team Toys points Goals + a difference 1. Finland 4 10 11: 5 + 6 2. Germany 4 9 19: 9 +10 3. The United States of America 4 9 13: 5 + 8 4. Kazakhstan 4 7 8: 8 + -0 5. Latvia 4 7 9: 7 +2 6. Canada 4 3 6:12 – 6 7. Norway 4 3 9:15 – 6 8. Italy 4 5:19 – 14

Switzerland is back after losing 7-0

Raphael Diaz (10th), Sven Andreguito (21), Roman Lovell (26/55), Gregory Hoffman (37.53), Timo Mayer (41) and Philip Corachev (45). Lucas Klok (49th) and Jacob Flick (59th) achieved the second victory for the Czechs in the final minutes.

Tony Sund (6/29) and Artu Rössalainen (9) gave a decisive advance to the early Finns. For the USA, Matt Tennyson (2nd place), Brian Boyle (15th), Trevor Moore (32nd) and Matti Benners (34th place) were successful.

Sports Information Service (SID)