Summer is coming, let yourself be tempted by the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 connected at € 60

Summer is coming, the opportunity to have the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2, especially since it is on sale during the French days.

Tired of suffering from the heat when the hot weather arrives? So, go ahead, because the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 is currently on sale from May 27 to June 2, 2021 for French Days. This great promotion will allow you to get a connected fan for a lower cost. The latter is available at AliExpress is at 63 euros Using the code FDS4 The coupon is available on the sales page.

Stay cool without moving off the sofa

If something bothers us when you have a classic fan, it wakes up every time to slow down or speed up the blades. This can quickly become a thing of the past with the help of the Xiaomi Mi Smart 2 standing fan. In fact, the latter can be connected to the ecosystem in your home. This means that once you connect to a device using Bluetooth, you can ask it to change the speed, turn it on or off at a certain time.

Moreover, people taking advantage of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa will be able to control Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 using their voice. With regard to the air expelled by the standing fan 2, you can count on 15 blades to cool the air in the room at several levels of intensity, which is practical when you want to cool a large room.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Fan 2 that can be controlled by a smartphone

Regarding the interaction part, then you will have the option to control Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 using your voice – thanks to the voice assistants – or using your smartphone with the Mi Home app. The latter is available for free on the Google Play Store and App Store.

In short, you will have an attached fan that will keep you comfortable even before summer arrives. The latter is very economical and will not increase your electricity bill, especially as it has an economy mode and a night mode to keep the room cooler in order to maintain your well-being.

