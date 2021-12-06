I want to work with Sheikh Hasina: Modi 1098807 | Tomorrow’s voice

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. Photos – collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will work with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deepen relations between Bangladesh and India.

He stated this in a message via Twitter on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Friendship Day on Monday (December 6).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Today, India and Bangladesh celebrate Friendship Day. Together we celebrate and celebrate 50 years of friendship. I would like to continue working with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to broaden and deepen this relationship.

India recognized Bangladesh on December 6, 1971, 10 days before Bangladesh’s independence. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March this year, it was decided to celebrate December 6 as “Friendship Day”. Friendship Day will be celebrated simultaneously in 16 other countries of the world including Dhaka and New Delhi.

The other countries are: United States, Canada, Belgium, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ).

Meanwhile, the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) organized a special event in New Delhi on Monday afternoon to celebrate Friendship Day. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will send a video message on the occasion.