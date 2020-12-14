London enters Tier 3 as the UK government announces tougher Covid rules

Passengers walk along the Thames Road in front of the Tower Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Monday, December 14, 2020.

LONDON – London will be placed in the toughest class of restrictions imposed on the Coronavirus in England from Wednesday, after the rapid rise in rates of Covid-19 infection.

Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed the move on Monday while addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons. He said British authorities have identified a new type of virus that may be linked to a faster spread of cases in southeast England.

“Initial analysis indicates that this variable is growing faster than the current variants,” Hancock said, adding that so far, 1,000 cases of the new variant have been identified in England.

“There is currently no indication that this variant is likely to cause serious disease, and the latest clinical advice is that this mutation is unlikely to fail to respond to a vaccine.”

Hancock said that similar types of Corona virus have been identified in other countries in recent months, and the British health authorities have notified the World Health Organization. Hancock said public health experts will continue to analyze the new form of the virus in the UK.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a three-tier system of public health measures across England to try to curb the spread of the outbreak after a month-long lockdown.

Millions of people across the country were placed at ‘Level 3’ at the time, but the UK capital was placed at the second highest level of restrictions.

A national review of the tiered system was tentatively scheduled for December 16th.

Besides London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are also set to move into ‘Level 3’ starting at 00:01 London time on Wednesday.