my knowledge

Sleep, death little brother – in Okin’s case, insomnia is what causes death! However, this is not caused by disease, but by something supernatural, which is evil. The film plays brilliantly with the contrast between science and faith and lends a new twist to the exorcism genre.

Actors and roles

Eric Thompson

Robert Sarah West

Carla Benson Jack Anthony

Blake Matt Crook

Patrick Robert Macpherson

Dr. Mulcahy Romeo Joe

Martin Adam Ovadia

Christopher Felicia Tassoni

Angela Amelia Douglas

Is not Beren Schuirdt

Earl is an English title Mark Saturno

Sangermano Alexander Lloyd

Basil Jessica Burgess

student Melanie Mont

Sarah Paul Richstein

William Dawson Cameron Rickson

Jules Dawson

William Walker

Young Blake Show more

Original address

get up

Director

Kelly Hines, Brad Lannion, and Daniel J. Phillips

Script

Daniel J. Phillips, Alan Grace

Produce

Craig McMahon, Daniel G. Phillips, Charles Belle, John Tedesco

Audio recording

Adrian Midhurst, James Currie, Pete Smith, Christopher Larkin, Sam Rogers, Andrew Grau

Country of production and year

Australia 2020