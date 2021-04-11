The United Kingdom paid tribute to Prince Philip with a cannon salute

With Cannon salute In some Major cities in the UK and Gibraltar and in British military ships on the high seas, the entire country on Saturday honored Prince Felipe., Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at the age of 99.

Prince Philip, husband of British Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace, London, Great Britain, August 2, 2017. Reuters / Hannah McKay /

As of 11.00 GMT, they are starting to rise 41 missile shots were fired at locations such as London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as from destroyers HMS Diamond and HMS Montrose.

Members of the King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a firearm in tribute to the memory of the death of Prince Philip of Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, at Parade Square, Woolwich Barracks in central London, Great Britain, April 10, 2021. Alistair Grant / Rally via Reuters

The Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of the British sovereign for 73 years, served in British Royal Navy in World War II The ceremonial position of the Lord Grand Admiral at the head of that body was occupied.

Historia / Shutterstock (7665046bg)



Chief Admiral Tony Radakin, Highlighted on Saturday in a statement He showed “true sympathy” and “appreciation” by the Duke for this branch of the army.

His generous spirit, appreciation for all aspects of the marine service, and his deep understanding of our values, standards, and ‘spirit’ have made him a close friend of the service for more than eight decades., pointed out.

Members of the 105th Royal Artillery Regiment fired cannon fire to commemorate the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, at Edinburgh Castle, Britain, on April 10, 2021. Andrew Milligan / Pool via REUTERS

Philip Edinburgh’s body will remain in Castillo de Windsor, The seat of the royal family near London, even A funeral in the nearby Church of St. George, Date not announced yet.

In keeping with the desires expressed by the Duke, It will not be an official ceremony, nor will it be preceded by a public awakening.

The restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic prompted the British government and Buckingham Palace to demand that citizens not gather in front of royal residences to leave flowers and honor the Prince.

always there”

Prince Philip was the “most loyal servant” in the country, according to the conservative Telegraph, and the “indomitable Duke,” according to the Daily Express.

Televisions suspended their regular programs to allocate special shows for the prince and to exchange memories for his children in a special program broadcast by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

His daughter Anna described a father who “was always there”. He said, “If you have problems, you can always go to him knowing he will listen and try to help you.”

Since the announcement of his death, messages of condolences have multiplied from all over the world as the public approaches the palaces of Windsor or Buckingham, the Queen’s official residence in London, to deposit letters and flowers.

Some suggest his death marks the end of an era as the country seeks to obtain a new identity after Brexit.

It represents stability. I am older and in all of my life, ”said Christine Blaale, a 75-year-old English woman, in Windsor.

Prince Philip has participated in more than 22,000 official public engagements since his wife ascended to the throne in 1952. A dedication that Elizabeth II has applauded, confident publicly that it has been her “strength” and “her support”.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

