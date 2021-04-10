Krawietz and Hanfmann outside Melbourne

The Croets and Hanfman doubles tennis did not advance to the round of 16. Yannick Hanfman intervened in a short time for Andreas Mies, who was unable to play due to a knee injury.

DrGerman tennis doubles Kevin Kreewitz and Janick Hanfman missed the round of 16 at the Australian Open. The duo had to admit their defeat by French eighth seed Pierre Hughes Herbert and Nicholas Mahut 5: 7, 3: 6 in Melbourne on Friday.

Hanfman defended Andreas Mies in a short time, who was unable to play due to a knee injury. Together with Mays, Krawietz won the French Open in 2019 and 2020. According to Krewitz, Mays has now undergone knee surgery in Germany. “He’s only been out for six months,” Krawietz said of his double partner.

The future is unclear

This means that Mays is also likely to miss the Tokyo Olympics. “The Olympics will be close.” Kreowitz, who with Mays has scored impressive goals for this year, “It’s very bitter.” In addition to a medal in the Olympics, the duo went a long way in the Grand Slams and wanted to improve their world ranking.

It is unclear who he will play with the Krawitz in the coming months. “I’m likely to play some championships with Struffy,” said Kreowitz of Davis Cup teammate Jean Lennard Struve. Further appearances with Hanfman are difficult due to Karlsruhe’s weak dual position.