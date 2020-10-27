Associate Judge Amy Connie Barrett was sworn in and received a request to step down in the election case

The ceremony was held in the East Courtroom, and Barrett was seen in a photo shared by the court with her right and left hand raised on a family Bible that her husband Jesse carried during the swearing-in.

All of the Supreme Court justices participated in the ceremony except for Judge Stephen Breyer, who listened on the phone from his home in Cambridge and felt it was safest to almost avoid traveling and attending, according to court media official Cathy Arberg.

The court said all of those present were wearing masks and observing an appropriate social distance for the ceremony. Barrett’s children did not attend.

The Senate approved Barrett by a vote of 52 to 48 on Monday.

At the White House on Monday, Barrett said in a speech that it was “a privilege to be asked to serve my country” and highlighted the “separation of duty from political preference.” “My fellow Americans, even though we are judges not facing elections, we are still working for you. It is your constitution that establishes the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary that is so central to it,” she said. “The oath I officially took tonight basically means that I will do my job without any fear or preference, and that I will do so independently of the political branches and my own preferences.” Barrett, 48, began her career as an assistant judge on the Supreme Court a week before Election Day and will likely serve on the court for decades. Its bench seat gives the Conservatives a 6-3 majority, changing the makeup of the Supreme Court that could influence the range of issues that could come before it, including potential disputes related to the 2020 elections and the future of Affordable Care Act. Request a response on the first day READ The United Kingdom signs an agreement with Japan to secure the first post-Brexit trade deal | Politics News Lawyers for a Pennsylvania county filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Tuesday Asking “Barrett” to disqualify herself from an election-related issue The Supreme Court is currently considering an application from Pennsylvania Republicans asking judges to block a state Supreme Court decision that allowed the counting of ballots received three days after the election, even if there is no legible postmark. Lucerne County – whose attorneys wrote the memo – supports the state court’s decision. The attorneys acknowledged that their call “comes at an inappropriate time for Judge Barrett, and this is her first day as an Associate Judge.” But they said they needed to move quickly because her participation would be “disastrous on the delicate basis of integrity and public confidence upon which the judiciary rests.” They cited September comments made by President Donald Trump while awaiting her nomination, which indicated that the Supreme Court would be called to determine the winner of the presidential election. “The current issue is one of the most important in the president’s attempt for re-election,” they wrote. “Just as President Trump has placed Judge Barrett in the Supreme Court with whatever hope or expectation he may have, he has also imposed on her a duty to stand down in this case. Her impartiality and fairness in this court cannot tolerate any other option.” In the Supreme Court, it is up to individual judges to decide whether they should stand down. During hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats pressured Barrett if she promised to do so but made no commitments. This story has been updated with details of the rejection request.

CNN’s Megan Vazquez and Joan Biscoubek contributed to this report.

