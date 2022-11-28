All ESPN content can be enjoyed via streaming with Star+. subscribe now.

Alexander Zverev He was inactive for about half a year after tore three collateral ligaments in his right ankle at Roland Garros and later suffered from bone edema. Against this background, the return of the German was uncertain Even confirmed in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia. In this exhibition competition, the 25-year-old will reappear on the courts.

Zverev will compete again in the Diriyah Tennis Cup. Getty Images.

When there was speculation about where he would compete again, Zverev explained why he chose this friendly tournament and not another: “As I said before, I’m really looking forward to playing on the tour again and playing against the best players. I don’t want my first tournament after injury to be in Australia, so I decided to play in this exhibition tournament. I need to go little by little and that’s why I think I made the right decision to play in the Arabian Peninsula.

Upon his return, according to what Tennis365 could gather, the Hamburg-born man said: “I really want to get back on the court and compete at the highest level after spending so much time injured. The best players in the world will be there, so it will be a high level tournament, which is where a lot of people come from playing the Davis Cup or the ATP Finals, so they will come at a very competitive pace. I hope I can keep up with them and fight with them face to face.”

Finally, he referred to his relationship with Dominic Thiem: “After being injured for a long time, it’s normal for me to miss many tennis players. Although we’re competitors, I also have many friends on the tour. It’s only natural for me to miss them. One of them is Dominic Thiem. I feel like we haven’t seen each other much in the past two years. “In 2021 he spent a lot of time injured and in 2022 it was me who had that bad luck. I know he misses me too and even though we texted on many occasions, face to face we haven’t been in a long time.”