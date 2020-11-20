Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is finally in our hands (Happy Launch Day, everyone!) And the game has already been tackled for an important update.

The Day 1 patch takes the software to version 1.0.1, and fixes a number of issues that affected gameplay and the addition of Spanish audio. You can find the full correction notes below (Thanks, Japanese Nintendo):

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity – Version 1.0.1 patch notes

Spanish audio has been added.

Software issues have been fixed, including the following issues: Fixed an issue where moving forward became impossible after certain menu operations in Player Mode. Fixed an issue where moving forward was sometimes impossible when changing characters at a certain point in some scenarios. Fixed an issue where bypassing the loading screen was sometimes impossible after defeating an enemy with a certain action in some scenarios. Fixed an issue where the display was corrupted and controls except for the Home button would stop responding after certain operations in the sales menu.



Make sure to update your game to version 1.0.1 before you get stuck!

