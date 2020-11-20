Rudy Giuliani open this case wide! (Not)

Here’s the main part (with special thanks to CNN Betsy Klein To copy it):

“This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, and it is almost the same pattern, which sees any experienced investigator or prosecutor that there is a plan from a central place to carry out various voter fraud acts that focus specifically on major cities and focus specifically, as you can imagine, on “The major cities that are controlled by the Democrats … focus in particular on the major cities that have a long history of corruption.”

So, according to Giuliani, what we’re seeing in the 2020 election results is a coordinated, centralized, multi-nation effort to conduct widespread voter fraud – particularly in “megacities”.

Hey man! Giuliani opened this case wide!