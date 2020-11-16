Hurricane Iota Trail: Live Category 5 Storm updates

Mr. Moss said that the government was not even able to enter about 100 villages badly affected by ETA, and noted that about a quarter of those were living in critical conditions “because of lack of food, because of hunger, thirst and disease.”

Now, as Hurricane Iota approaches, rescue teams are rushing to reach the cities stranded by Hurricane Etta.

“We are racing against the storm to get supplies for these people, because now they can’t leave, and they have nowhere to go,” said Sophia Letona, director of Antigua to the Rescue, a local aid group that distributed food and global supplies. A medicine for hundreds of people displaced by ETA. They left their homes in the middle of the night, left everything, soaked, and picked up their children. And now another is coming. “

Ms. Letona said her group had set up makeshift clinics in remote areas as people sought shelter from ETA, and found disease prevalent among those who had fled their homes, including gastritis, fungal infections and mosquito bites. Some have said they experience headaches, coughing, and flu-like symptoms – all possible signs of the coronavirus.

Hurricanes may ease the spread of the virus as people congregate in shelters and interact for the first time with aid workers and others from outside their isolated villages. Aid workers said the government has provided masks in some shelters, but many others have not offered any form of protection from the virus.

“More than a risk, there will definitely be some form of massive contagion in the rural shelters,” said Ms. Letona.

The region is barely starting to recover from Hurricane ETA.