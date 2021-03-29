Beartooth announces the live dates in UK and Europe for 2022

Beartooth announced a series of live dates in the UK and Europe for the next year.

The news from this morning’s tour (March 29) is a follow-up to last week’s announcement of the new five-member album, “Below”, to be released on June 25th via Red Bull Records.

Beartooth will be joined by Motionless In White and Stray From The Path on the ‘Tour Below’, which includes dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

“I’ve never been more excited about touring in my life, this is my favorite album I have ever made, and reaching the headlines for these places and making a complete show without limits is a dream come true,” said Beartooth headliners, Caleb Shomoe.

“The squad is full of people. It’s going to be one of the craziest shows in my life every night.”

You can check out the upcoming 2022 Beartooth Tour dates below.

February 2022

4 – gas meter, Vienna, AT

6 – Fulchus, Zurich, CH

8 – Zenith, Munich, D.C.

9- Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, D.C.

11- Sporthall Hamburg, Hamburg, D.C.

12- palladium, cologne, D.

14-013, Tilburg, NL

15- Ancienne Belguique, Bruselas, BE

18- O2 Academy Birmingham

19- O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

20 – or 2 Brixton Academies, Laundre

22- Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

23- Jahrundthal, Frankfurt, D.C.

25- Columbia Hall, Berlin, D.C.

26- Owensee House, Leipzig, D.C.

Tickets for Beartooth’s 2022 UK and European Tour will go on sale on Friday (April 2) at 9 AM UK time here.

Speaking of “BELOW,” the band’s first new original album since 2018 Disease, Chumu said the record is “by far my favorite album I’ve made so far.”

“He covers the dark side of dealing with stress over the past year,” the attacker said in a statement. “I gave everything I had – musically and singing. Is the place too dark? Maybe, but it was as forthright as I could about how I felt.”

“Hope everyone is ready for the headbang and rock journey.”