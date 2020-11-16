Covid news live: latest case where the UK ordered 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Nurse Kathy Olmsted prepares an injection that is part of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

The United Kingdom bought 5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the US-led biotech company Moderna, hours after the company announced promising results in its ongoing trial.

The company’s candidate coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing disease among infected individuals.

Interim results from our director’s ongoing Phase 3 study returned an efficiency rate of 94.5 per cent, which British scientists described as “very exciting” news.

Meanwhile, clinical trials of a potential new coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson, in the United Kingdom, are set to begin clinical trials with the participation of 6,000 volunteers from across the country.

The Scottish government could place Glasgow and parts of western Scotland under tightest restrictions in an effort to reduce the “stable but stubbornly high” spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “final decision” would be announced on Tuesday. If placed under the highest level of restrictions, these areas will have to close hospitality, unnecessary stores and gyms, as well as prohibit any contact between families.