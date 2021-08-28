Hurricane Ida will intensify quickly before it reaches the United States, with winds of 225 km / h

Hurricane Ida will intensify “quickly” before it reaches the coast of Louisiana (José ROMERO/RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS/AFP)

The Hurricane Ida will be reinforced”quickly“Before reaching the coast of Louisiana (USA) this Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph (225 km/h), which will turn it into a storm”very dangerousThe US National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast on Saturday.

According to the NHC bulletin issued at 8:00 local time (12:00 GMT), preparations are made for protection from this powerful hurricane that is expected to hit the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico. with Class 4 On the Saffir-Simpson Scale, a maximum of 5 which measures hurricanes based on the strength of their winds.

Ida is actually located about 385 miles (620 km) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 440 miles (710 km) from New Orleans., which these days commemorate the anniversary of the impact of Hurricane Katrina, which killed about 2,000 people in 2005.

Ida is expected to pass near LouisianaSo on Friday your mayor, Latoya CantrellHe ordered the evacuation of people living outside the levee system that protects the city from potential flooding.

Having made landfall this Sunday, Ida is expected to enter northern Louisiana or western Mississippi on MondayThese are the hours when you will experience gradual weakness.

NHC expects it Ida can cause a dangerous storm It would raise sea level 15 feet (4.5 m) above normal tidal levels at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

To this must be added large and dangerous waves, which will worsen the situation in areas that will also receive significant amounts of rain, with up to 20 inches (50 cm) of accumulation in southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.

Experts warned that all this could cause flash floods and floods in this area, and experts also expected that strong winds will begin to appear in this area from the American coast late on Saturday.

it’s more, They expect tornadoes can be recorded from Sunday until the early hours of Monday In southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Against this background, the Governor of Louisiana, John Bel EdwardsOn Friday, he asked for a federal state of emergency to be declared ahead of predictions of the impact of Ida in this state and warned that there were a few hours left for residents to prepare.

