Hurricane Henry may cause storms on the East Coast of the United States

aUS weather experts have turned Tropical Storm Henry into a tropical storm Tornado He was promoted and warned of dangerous storms and floods on the east coast of the country. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the hurricane is likely to hit the southern part of the New England region on Sunday, and may hit Long Island in New York state.

Storm warnings were issued for parts of the East Coast and the governors of Massachusetts and Connecticut put their national guards on alert. The mayor of New York City called on people to stay home on Sunday.

Suppliers in the area have also prepared their customers for any consequences of the storm. Connecticut-based power company Eversource claims it fears blackouts of up to ten days. CEO Joe Nolan said Friday that it was a “very dangerous storm.”

If Henry hits southern New England, it would be the first direct hurricane landing there since 1991.