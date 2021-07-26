Huawei Mate 30 Pro drowned in a severe flood and has been under water for several days and has been working

Henan province, central China, was inundated last week in the worst rainstorm ever recorded. As a result, about 60 people died, about a million residents were evacuated from the county, and nearly 600,000 hectares of farmland were flooded. The total damage caused by the disaster exceeded two billion dollars.

Now, the Chinese province is gradually returning to normal life, while people find submerged property, among which there are more than 80,000 cars. Electronic devices, including smartphones, were also flooded.

On a Chinese social network The video is distributed, whose author said his Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone has been under water for three days. After recovery, he not only turned on, but was also able to perform all his functions.

Yes, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro complies with an IP68 rating, but this does not guarantee that the smartphone can be under water for several days.

Huawei helps fight floods in Henan Province with free service and 50% discount on various parts.