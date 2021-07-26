Olympia 2021: a snapshot of all the decisions of the night – there were medals here

On the night from Sunday to Monday, several medals will be awarded at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. We provide an overview of gold, silver and bronze.
Munich / Tokyo – Olympia 2021 in Tokyo* Pick up speed. On the night from Sunday to Monday, July 26, that is, Monday morning in Japan, a number of resolutions and medals were added.
Above all, the United States, Great Britain and Australia withdrew. There were several swimming medals for all three nations. In the triathlon, Kristian Blumenfelt of Norway took the gold completely surprisingly, as American favorite Katie Ledecky had to admit defeat to Australian Ariarn Titmus. the Decisions at Olympia 2021* From night from Sunday to Monday in the overview:
Olympia 2021: Decisions and medals on Monday night, July 26
Triathlon for men
|gold
|Christian Blumenfelt (Norway)
|silver
|Alex Yee (Great Britain)
|Bronze
|Hayden Wilde (New Zealand)
Swimming: women’s 100m butterfly فراشة
|gold
|Margaret McNeil (Canada)
|silver
|Zhang Yufei (China)
|Bronze
|Emma McKeown (Australia)
Swimming: 100m men’s chest
|gold
|Adam Petty (Great Britain)
|silver
|Arno Kamenga (Netherlands)
|Bronze
|Niccolo Martinini (Italy)
Swimming: women’s 400m freestyle
|gold
|Ariarn Titmus (Australia)
|silver
|Katie Ledecky (USA)
|Bronze
|Li Bingjie (China)
Swimming: men’s 4 x 100m freestyle
|gold
|United States of America
|silver
|Italy
|Bronze
|Australia
Address list image: © JOEL MARKLUND via www.imago-images.de