Olympia 2021: a snapshot of all the decisions of the night – there were medals here

On the night from Sunday to Monday, several medals will be awarded at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. We provide an overview of gold, silver and bronze.

Munich / Tokyo – Olympia 2021 in Tokyo* Pick up speed. On the night from Sunday to Monday, July 26, that is, Monday morning in Japan, a number of resolutions and medals were added.

Above all, the United States, Great Britain and Australia withdrew. There were several swimming medals for all three nations. In the triathlon, Kristian Blumenfelt of Norway took the gold completely surprisingly, as American favorite Katie Ledecky had to admit defeat to Australian Ariarn Titmus. the Decisions at Olympia 2021* From night from Sunday to Monday in the overview:

Olympia 2021: Decisions and medals on Monday night, July 26

Triathlon for men

gold Christian Blumenfelt (Norway) silver Alex Yee (Great Britain) Bronze Hayden Wilde (New Zealand)

Swimming: women’s 100m butterfly فراشة

gold Margaret McNeil (Canada) silver Zhang Yufei (China) Bronze Emma McKeown (Australia)

Swimming: 100m men’s chest

gold Adam Petty (Great Britain) silver Arno Kamenga (Netherlands) Bronze Niccolo Martinini (Italy)

Olympia 2021: Decisions and medals on Monday night, July 26

Swimming: women’s 400m freestyle

gold Ariarn Titmus (Australia) silver Katie Ledecky (USA) Bronze Li Bingjie (China)

Swimming: men’s 4 x 100m freestyle

gold United States of America silver Italy Bronze Australia

(evening)

Address list image: © JOEL MARKLUND via www.imago-images.de