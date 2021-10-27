France needs to end its crisis against Finland en route to Qatar 2022 – Prinsa Lieber

led by players Didier Deschamps They cannot afford more errors, as they have drawn with Bosnia (1-1) and Ukraine (1-1) in the previous two matches in the September window.

group leader d, France has a four-point advantage over Finland , which contains two less games.

In the same category, Bosnia and Kazakhstan face off in search of their first win, while Ukraine rests.

Portugal, who defeated Ireland in the extreme (2-1) last Wednesday with a comeback and a double Cristiano RonaldoHe has a chance to achieve first place in Group A by visiting Azerbaijan.

The Portuguese team will not be able to count on CR7 legend, Who left the focus after the first game when he saw the yellow that prevented him from playing on Tuesday.

Serbia, still top of the group thanks to a favorable goal difference with Portugal, travel to Ireland, which they won 3-2 in the first match.

In key F, Denmark, who won their first five matches, will seek to expand their streak by hosting second-placed Israel.

At the same time, Austria, which adds only 7 points in 5 matches, plays against Scotland, beating them by one point.

The Faroe Islands and Moldova, who are the key players, were cited in their first wins in these qualifying rounds.