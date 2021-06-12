“Football fever in Finland is real”

Copenhagen, June 11 (EFE). Finland, the country where ice hockey is the most popular sport, is experiencing a football “fever” with its debut in the final stage of this European championship, the striker explained on Friday. Teemu Pukki on the eve of the Denmark showdown.

There is real football fever in Finland. The Norwich striker said: ‘It’s great to see the videos, messages of support and songs that help us prepare.

Pukki admitted that players are “excited” for the debut, but noted that this isn’t necessarily bad, as it “makes you get the best of you” and emphasized that they are “ready”.

The Finnish star injured his ankle more than a month ago, but after a week and a half of good training and playing half an hour in the last friendly against Estonia, he is “fine” and ready to connect for 90 minutes.

Both Pukki, who played four seasons in Brøndby, and captain Tim Sparv, who spent six seasons in Midtjylland, said it would be great for both to return to Denmark and praised the Danish team.

“For me they don’t have big weaknesses and they have great names in attack. You don’t have to give them time or space, our defensive game will be key if we want to be successful,” Sparf said. EFE