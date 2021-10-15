Howden operates its largest corporate operation in the UK

Hodin Has reached an agreement with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bowmark Capital to acquire it Aston Lark one of the Major British brokerage firms It mediates insurance premiums of more than 1,000 million pounds and has more than 200,000 clients in the country.

The process, which is awaiting regulatory approval, includes Howden’s biggest acquisition in its history. Recently, Houdin She also bought a set of A-Plan, thus becoming one of the largest insurance brokers in the UK. If the transaction is approved, Howden . will manage Installments of more than 6 billion pounds Total chest and they have more than 1.7 million believers And 5000 employees. In addition, it has been present in 160 locations between the UK and Ireland.

“We have been enriching our UK broking platform for a decade. Aston Lark is the missing piece of our country broking strategy, accelerating our important international ambitions by bringing new and vibrant dynamics to all of our markets and greater value to our customers. I am pleased. That the Aston Lark management team has chosen Howden as their final home.” David Howden, CEO of The Howden Group.

After the process is finished, Peter Blank, currently CEO of Aston Lark, will become Executive Director Retail brokerage operations From Howden in the UK. At the same time, Karl Shukr, current CEO of A-Plan General Director The new platform, and Andy Bragoli, Managing Director of Howden UK, leading International Businesses. management team It relies on Jos Manuel Gonzlez, CEO of Howden Broking Group.

