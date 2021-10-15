Republicans say Biden opened the Canadian border after several months of vaccinations, according to Schumer.

Republicans in Congress On Tuesday, top Senate Democrats announced President Biden’s decision to reopen the US land border Canada The spread of vaccines has been “delayed” in border communities and in both countries after several months of stress.

“For a long time, people in the North have been denied access to family, travel, and business. Now, families can be reunited and our small business reclaimed,” said House Republican Speaker Ellis Stefanik, RN.Y. . Its area covers most of northern New York and a large part of its land border with Canada.

“This is a long overdue step, but an important first step in rebuilding our confidence in our cross-border relations and friendship with our Canadian partners,” he added.

Senator Susan Collins and R-Main . also won ? How long is the border closed after Canada opened its borders to the Americans?

The United States will renew its land borders next month for a full vaccination

“Today’s long-delayed announcement is good news for minors who did not have any Canadian relatives during holidays, family celebrations and other important events,” Collins said. “I have repeatedly argued that the United States should ease restrictions at the border and when Canadian authorities allowed vaccinated Americans into their country in August, they urged the administration to respond with similar protection requirements and measures.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president for not allowing DNY and American Canadians into the United States for several months after Canada opened its borders.

“As Canada prepares to open its borders next month, the United States has not responded, threatening thousands of businesses, families and communities across New York State with an already weak recovery,” Schumer said in July.

Later on Wednesday, Schumer again indirectly criticized the president for the time it took to open the border.

Border crisis officials say communities are harboring large numbers of migrants

Thank goodness President Fiden for doing the right thing and increasing cross-border travel between Canada and the United States. High vaccination rates on both sides of the border have opened the door to safe cross-border travel, Schumer said, now north of New York to safely increase the return of economic energy.

“Soon, the connection between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be restored, and the family reunion, business development and the disappointing cycle that awaits all involved will come to an end,” he added.

Tuesday’s decision, announced by Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Miergas, will allow Canadians to be fully vaccinated in the United States through standard ports of entry in November. This is also true of the Mexican border, which, despite criticism from Republicans, has been closed to the outside world in recent months as hundreds of thousands of migrants have fled across the border.

Together with the new international air travel system that takes effect in November, we will allow fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico and Canada to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including visiting friends. “For family or tourism, through border crossings by land and sea,” Miurges said in a statement.

Since January, the Department of Homeland Security has said that foreign travelers must be vaccinated to enter the United States. But Senator Steve Danes, a Monterrey Republican, said Wednesday that the president should remove all restrictions on who can cross the Canadian border.

“I am pleased that President Biden has taken this first step in reopening the US-Canada border to vaccinated Canadians.

Chad Bergram of Fox News contributed to this report.