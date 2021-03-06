How to use Spatial Audio with AirPods Pro / Max | Gizmodo Japan

Expect more content to support.

Advertise at WWDC 2020AirPods ProNew features forSpatial sound… this feature was launched last year, not just for AirPods ProAirPods MaxIt also supports and brings a new musical experience.

But if you haven’t tried spatial sound yet, what’s the advantage? You’ve probably been wondering for a long time. So, let’s review together the functionality and usage of spatial audio, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the movie experience will change.

What is spatial sound in the first place?

Spatial sound is like being in the cinemaExperience ambient soundWith the function that AirPods Pro or AirPods Max reproduce, you can experience audio from front and back, left and right, and even from above without a speaker for a full-range home theater. Also,Dolby Atmos、5.1 channel、7.1 channelIt also supports surround sound, so it’s a great feature that lets you enjoy movies and dramas more than ever.

For spatial audio playback, you can use iPhone or iPad with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max in your ear.Adjust＞ ｢BluetoothClick when connected AirPods appear in the list,I ambuttonClick to turn on Spatial Sound.

(If your AirPods are connected, open Control Center and press and hold the Volume Up button, and a “Spatial Audio” button will appear in the lower-right corner, so you can play it from there.).

Let’s check the compatible devices in advance

Spatial audio settings are easy, but be aware that even if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you can only use this feature if your iPhone or iPad supports it.

The following iPhone and iPad models support spatial audio.

IPhone 7 or later IPad 6th generation and later ・ IPad Pro 3rd generation and later 4th generation iPad Air and later ・ IPad mini 5th generation and later

I’m sure everyone wants to enjoy movies and dramas on the big screen, so I would be happy if Apple TV also supports spatial audio in the next update … (not currently supported).

Only a small portion of the content supports spatial audio

Once you turn on the spatial audio, you’ll need to search for compatible content (although you can only try it on Apple TV + and iTunes movies and series in Japan, only the other day.Netflix may support spatial audioThere was a story …).

Before watching a movie that’s rented or purchased on iTunes using spatial audio, check the Summary section under the title. Depending on the movie, in addition to the supported image quality (4K and Dolby Vison), the sound environment such as Dolby Atmos, 5.1ch, 7.1ch is also selected, so you can enjoy the movie to the fullest if you record in advance …

Spatial sound for a new music experience developed by Apple. In the future, I would be glad if you can support not only movies and dramas, but also pictures and live games!