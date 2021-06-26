How to remove a Google account from a lost smartphone: How to delete a Google account from a stolen or lost smartphone? Learn the Easy Way – Remove Google Account from Your Lost or Stolen Smartphone, Step by Step Guide

How to remove a Google account from your stolen or lost smartphone? Discover.
* Log in to your account by opening www.google.com from any browser.
* Now select the profile picture at the top right and select the “Manage your Google Account” option.
* Then open the Security tab and select the Device Manager option from the Your Devices section.
* Now select the device from the list from which you want to sign out.
* Then click on Sign Out option.
* You will be asked again if you really want to sign out.
* Select Sign out in the popup message here.
At the end of everything, you will be logged out of the selected device. That is, you were able to successfully remove the Google account from your lost smartphone.
