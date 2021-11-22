How to improve your Movistar connection for online play

The Smart WiFi Routers de Movistar, like him 6 . smart wifi amplifier They have the most advanced capabilities that the operator has to offer. Among them we find Secure Connection, which acts as a firewall to prevent infections on our devices. In turn, we can control all aspects of our network from the Smart WiFi app, which has features for gamers that improve the online gaming experience.

Gaming functions in Movistar routers

This gaming function allows you to select a device and prioritize its connection over the rest of the home to enjoy the best connection. With this, it is not necessary to enter the router configuration to configure priorities and quality of service, but it will be Smart Wi-Fi The person who will take care of it.

This is very important if, for example, someone started downloading or uploading something at full speed for the connection we contracted with. Under normal circumstances, this can affect connection instability and sometimes even increase ping. With the gaming function activated, it no longer affects, and whatever happens on the network, gaming traffic will be the priority.