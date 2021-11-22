FIFA Awards: Four Germans are available

In the Football Professionals of the Year elections, there will be Dortmund top scorer Erling Haaland as well as four Germans to choose from.

national coach Hansi FlickChelsea coach Thomas Tuchel As well as the national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer And goalkeeper Anne Catherine Berger can hope to win prizes in the election for the best professional footballer of the year. The four Germans are on the list of candidates published by FIFA on Monday. On the World Assembly homepage, public voting continues until December 10. At the start of January 2022, the circuit will be narrowed down to three finalists, and the award ceremony will take place on January 17.

world football player Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) is nominated again and can repeat his victory the year before. The Polish striker must prove himself in front of ten opponents, among them too Erling Haaland They can be found (Borussia Dortmund), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United). According to FIFA, the nominees were selected by two expert teams for women’s and men’s football.

Former Bayern coach Flick and Champions League winner Tuchel competed with Italy coach Roberto Mancini among others. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), winner in 2019 and 2020, is missing from the list of seven nominees. Goalkeepers Neuer and Berger, who play for Chelsea, each have four contenders.

Candidates at a glance

world football player: Stena Blackstenius (Sweden/BK Haken), Etana Bonmatti (Spain/Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/Chelsea FC), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Pernell Harder (Denmark/ Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona), Ji So-yeon (Korea / Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea), Vivian Midema (Netherlands / Arsenal), Elaine White (England / Manchester). City), Alexia Putillas (Spain / Barcelona), Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns)

world football player: Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain) Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund) Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea) N’Golo Kante (France / Chelsea) Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain) Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

World coach/women’s soccer: Luis Cortes (Spain / Barcelona), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Sweden), Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea), Beverly Priestman (England / Canada), Sarina Wegmann (Netherlands / England)

Global coach: Antonio Conte (Italy/Tottenham Hotspur), Hansi Flick (Germany/German National Team), Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City), Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italy National Team), Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina/Argentina National Team), Diego Simeone ( Argentina / Atletico Madrid), Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)

Global goalkeeper: Anne-Catherine Berger (Germany / Chelsea), Christian Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais), Stephanie Lynn Marie Lapp (Canada / PSG), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético Madrid), Alyssa Naher (USA / Chicago Red Stars) )

Global goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea), Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich), Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark/Leicester City)