How to find out who you text the most on WhatsApp and talk to

Knowing the person you text the most on the WhatsApp application is not difficult, but it is very easy to get to know the person you text the most on the WhatsApp application through an easy set of simplified steps, by following this report that shows the detailed steps, it gives you an opportunity to get to know the most people who spend With them, they are taking longer time to apply WhatsApp, which is one of the most used applications in the world, so many people use WhatsApp daily to send text messages to friends and family, and also share photos and videos, and the WhatsApp application has become essential in everyone’s life, because it is easy to use, and thus we review How to find out who you text the most on WhatsApp Which facilitates the process of communication between people, and many people always ask for a lot of information about WhatsApp, we will now share with you how to know the most person you message and talk to on WhatsApp.

Find out who you text and talk to on WhatsApp the most

Since you use WhatsApp on a daily basis, you have accumulated a large collection of messages that include texts, photos, videos, music and other media. WhatsApp keeps a record of this data; So you can see how much data you use on WhatsApp, maybe you are worried about who you talk to the most, or you are just curious to know who your favorite person on WhatsApp is because you talk to him a lot, WhatsApp provides you with some great features that are guaranteed, which is a feature that shows you the amount of text Accumulated in aggregate In addition to media files such as photos, videos, GIFs, voice messages, documents, stickers, and more, this data will allow you to find the people you’ve talked to most.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications, and there is a neat trick that reveals how addicted you are to it The WhatsApp message trick reveals the exact number of texts you have sent to friends, and you can check your friends who you send the most messages to and keep track of the exact number of text messages you have sent, and WhatsApp has a built-in hidden message counter In the application, we will learn how to learn this trick step by step in detail.

How to find out who you text the most on WhatsApp

You can find how many text messages you’ve sent and received in chat, how often sites have shared, and also shows how many photos, GIFs, videos, voice messages, documents, and stickers were sent, and how much storage space they take up.

Finally, you can also find out how much storage space your conversation with a person consumes in general, these numbers can reveal who is your best friend on WhatsApp by the following steps, whether in Apple or Android devices: