The country is working to increase its research capabilities

Scientists check the state of the Tianhe-3 supercomputer at the Tianjin National Supercomputer Center. [Photo/Xinhua]

The report said that Earth ranks fourth in the most desirable triple patents worldwide

China’s technology research capacity grew steadily from 2014 to 2019, contributing 12,284, or 4.5 percent, of the world’s total number of “triple patents” during the period, according to a report released Friday.

Triple patents are high-quality intellectual property rights recognized at the same time by the patent systems of the United States, Europe and Japan. Because of the strict and costly patent application process for these three systems, triple patents are a major indicator of a country’s standing and technological performance in the world.

From 2014 to 2019, China ranked fourth in the world in terms of the total number of triangular patents, with ICT being the most technologically advantageous and developing field in the country according to the Mapping Technology 2021 report from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Compared to other technology powers such as Japan, USA and Germany, China lags far behind in terms of diversity and the total number of triple patents. Japan, for example, received 91,618 patents from 2014 to 2019, followed by the United States with 71,658 and Germany with 20,793.

In terms of patent diversity, patents from Japan and the United States accounted for nearly 95% of the 7,375 technology areas examined, covering 7,020 and 6,989 topics respectively. Germany, South Korea and France followed.

China ranks sixth in the world with 3,712 regions and has yet to increase the number of triple patents in chemistry and materials science, the scientific fields in which China has traditionally been strong, the report said.

Pan Jiaofeng, president of the institutes, said that the purpose of the report is to provide an objective and comprehensive description of the current global technology landscape, which enables experts and policy makers to intuitively observe the development trend of advanced technologies and enable science and technology to better serve the economy. .

Creating high-quality patents is one of the biggest challenges to China’s scientific and technological development, said Wang Xiaomi, a researcher at the institutes and lead author of the report.

Another key takeaway from the report, she said, is that China is the only country among the world’s top six triple patent holders that is still experiencing relatively rapid growth in the field.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, China registered 1.4 million patents in 2019, which is nearly 780,000 more than the second largest of the United States. Japan requested 310 thousand, South Korea 220 thousand, and European countries 180 thousand, ranking third to fifth, respectively.

However, Wang said medical technology, biomaterials, machine tools and engine design are technical areas with high-quality patents where China needs huge improvements to catch up with other major economies.