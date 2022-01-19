IT guys automate all their work, work only 10 minutes a day and then play games, still get salary over VND 2 billion/year

If you work, you can eat, if you don’t work but still want to eat, you just need to automate the whole work, then go to the office to sit and play for 8 hours, and get paid at the end of a month. This has been the style of Redditor nicknamed Throwaway59724 for over a year. Based on his knowledge and skills in programming, this man made an IT job with income of $90,000 per year more convenient and easier than ever.

Throwaway59724 shared in a post on sub-reddit r/antiwork (or roughly translated as “the league of people who don’t like working”): “I work for a mid-sized law firm as an IT specialist, and I handle digital evidence in the trials they attend.“.

“My company is changing its digital evidence management system, moving to a cloud computing platform. They want me to be the only person with access to and management of the server, and all others will be restricted, for viewing only. Seems like a big deal, right? But I realized it’s the only job I have to do here 8 hours a day. Honestly, it’s not that complicated and time consuming, so most of the time I just sit at my desk and pretend I’m working.“.

Just writing the code to automate the entire work process, this young IT guy needs to work only 10 minutes a day (illustration image).

Then the Covid pandemic broke out and I asked to work from home. I set up a remote workstation, connected to my PC, and this is where things start to get interesting. In about a week, I wrote code to fully automate the workflow, testing and fixing any potential bugs with this code.

“It basically scans new files on the site, creates hashes for them, moves them to the cloud, and then recreates the hash for accuracy (in court, you have to prove it. Your digital proof hasn’t been tampered with).”

“Every day, I finish setting time and play video games or do private work. At the end of my work hours, I check logs to make sure the whole automation process remains stable and smooth and then complete the task. I only sit at my desk for 10 minutes a day.”

“I also felt guilty at first, as if I was destroying this law firm. However, after that, I reassured myself with the idea that as long as everyone was satisfied, everything would be fine. I am doing the right job, the right job they assigned me. Finished. Everything is on time, and I have more time to enjoy my life. Both sides benefit. Also, if they fire me, I just need to remove my code. I run it on my home computer, so without me they can’t automate their work.”

User Throwaway59724 said there is nothing wrong with the company as long as the business continues to run smoothly.

Besides, Throwaway59724 also shared the following: “I don’t hate my boss at all. On the contrary, the manager is very nice, on the other hand, each of them is not an expert in technology. Nor have I ever worked with or even met with other attorneys at the firm. I belong to the management team because they don’t have their own IT department.”

“I don’t think this is lazy behaviour. I also have my own projects to follow, but I probably shouldn’t discuss that in this article.”

Currently, Throwaway’s post59724 has attracted over 80,000 views and nearly 5,000 comments on Reddit and has garnered 88% of the upvotes. It is not known how long this young man can keep his work automated, but this is clearly an interesting, daring and somewhat cunning idea that few dare to think of. You can learn more in the original Reddit post here.

Theo Reddit



https://genk.vn/thanh-nien-it-tu-dong-hoa-toan-bo-cong-viec-cua-minh-moi-ngay-chi-lam-10-phut-roi-ngoi-choi- Van-Nhan-Long-Hun-2-T-fund-Name-202201191121802162.chn