How to do it.. How to use Wi-Fi calls without the need for a phone signal

although Connect via Wi-Fi It’s been around for years, but most people have never used it, because it’s usually hidden in a corner of your phone’s settings menu, but Wi-Fi Calling lets you make phone calls and send texts over its connection instead of the cellular network for the telephone network operatorSo, according to business insider, we show you how to use this type of call.

Why use Wi-Fi calling?

There are many advantages for Wi-Fi calls Compared to standard calls:

• Wi-Fi calls use something called High Definition (HD) voice service, which makes the call sound quality clearer.

• If you are in an area where cellular service is intermittent, Wi-Fi calling can sometimes prevent calls from disconnecting.

• Wi-Fi does not need to be fast to support the call, and most internet speeds are capable, 1 Mbps should be sufficient.

How to turn on Wi-Fi calling

The exact way to turn on Wi-Fi calling on your phone depends on your phone type, and here’s how to enable Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone and Android device.

Connect via Wi-Fi on iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your phone and tap the Cellular option to open the Cellular Network menu.

2. Find the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap on it.

3. Toggle the Wi-Fi connection switch to the left, so it turns green.

4. A pop-up window will appear, giving you more details about the type of information that is sent to your cell phone operator when Wi-Fi calling is enabled, read on to make sure you agree to the terms, then tap Enable.

5. Another popup will appear asking you to confirm your address.

6. Follow the onscreen instructions from your phone carrier to finish setting up a Wi-Fi connection on your device.

Calling via Wi-Fi on Android 1. Open your phone’s dialer, and tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.

2. Select Settings.

3. In the menu that appears, tap the Wi-Fi connection and then tap the switch next to it so that it flips to the right.

4. You will be asked to confirm that you want to enable Wi-Fi calling, after which you will have to enter your address.