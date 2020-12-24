How to automatically reply to WhatsApp greetings

And this year 2020 has been a complicated year for everyone, especially since most of us have had to turn away from our loved ones and even, many will not be able to spend Christmas together. This means that we may be getting more WhatsApp messages to congratulate us on Easter and we may not have enough to answer them all.

Fortunately, technology is on our side as well in this case, as we have the option to avoid spending Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve dinner by answering all of those messages that come to us these days. It is very simple; Since most of the messages we will receive these days will be very similar, the answers we will provide will also be (basically what we will do is thank our contacts for the congratulations and we wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year), after we said that the solution we are seeking we will pass Using the tools that We can automatically reply Christmas greetings via WhatsApp.

Without further ado, let’s see how we can respond to all these messages automatically so that the only thing you have to worry about on Christmas is to eat and enjoy time with your loved ones as much as possible.

Before we start, we want to clarify two points. One of them is that this function was not enabled natively in WhatsApp, so we will be using a third-party app to be able to implement an autoresponder for greeting messages.

The second point is that, unfortunately, the app that we will be using is only available for Android devices, as there are no apps for secure iOS devices that can be used without modifying the phone (jailbreaking).

Autoresponder for WA

To get started, take your Android phone and access Google Play Store apps. Here you have to download the application AutoResponder to WA From this link. As you can imagine, this app not only works for programming automatic replies to Christmas messages, but also for any message you receive on WhatsApp at any time of the year that you cannot reply to.

Once you download and install the app on your phone, open it and access the Settings for managing notifications. Among the options available, you first have to choose whether you want to automatically reply to messages from a specific contact or to all contacts randomly.

The next setting requires you to select the text included in the message that you want to filter by. You can specify whether the match is exact or the same, that is, it includes some of the words we have specified as a filter. This second option is most appropriate, as we cannot predict exactly what the messages we receive will say.

We recommend filtering those messages that contain words birthday, Happy birthday a The new year.

Once you have created the filter, it is time to choose the message you want to send to Auto answer. For example, “Happy holidays to you too. Have a happy New Year.” Again, you can select the contacts you want to reply to automatically, if you want them to be all, some in particular or excluding some of them.

Once you are done setting your preferences you just have to save them and that’s it. From now on, you will receive whatever message you receive and correspond to the filters you specified in automatic An answer with the text you previously created without needing to do anything at all.

In addition to this app that we just showed you, you have the possibility to use other options to create automatic responses.

Using WhatsAuto

One of these alternatives is WhatsAuto, which is also available for free (contains in-app purchases and ads, but does not affect the use of automatic replies) in Google Play Store. Like Autoresponder for WA, this app allows you to filter by the content of messages received and create a custom response in a very simple way.

It is also possible Choose with this app who will receive your automatic responses To your messages when you enable the app and some specific messages can be selected or excluded others.

Using WhatsApp Business

Another option that is not complete, but which can be used in general, is to use the business version of WhatsApp. WhatsApp Business does not require you to have a business to use it and among some of its functions is automatic reply to messages when we are absent.

The advantage of this option is that it can be used on both Android and iOS phones, but the only drawback here is that unlike the apps we just saw, you won’t be able to choose who you want to receive the answer, and above all, you can’t filter by message, so you risk getting Everyone greetings Christmas from you regardless of what you were told in the message.