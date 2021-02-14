Monopop World Cup Premiere: Schneider and Nult Strong

sTephanie Schneider and Laura Nolte won a silver and bronze medal at the Monopop World Cup premiere. The duo couldn’t prevent the victory of the best pilot in the world, Kylie Humphries from the United States. – With regard to the Olympic debut in Beijing in 2020, there should be a nudge. “We didn’t succeed last week, so it’s great that we have succeeded now,” said Schneider, who was still in the lead between the halves.

Humphreys, however, set two records in Altenburg on Sunday, setting the fastest time at 59.47 seconds. The five-time world champion now said on ARD, “It’s so much fun, I fought for discipline.” After four runs, she was a 0.50 s lead over Schneider of WSC Oberwiesenthal. The third place went to Winterberger Nolte, who became the 2016 Youth Olympic champion in the monobob game.

“I don’t have a sledge completely under control yet,” Schneider admitted, “and I would have preferred to win this medal in two with the team.” Nolte was disappointed with her final career, but was satisfied: “I’ve been accepting discipline from the start. She said maybe I clicked with one or the other now.

Two-man Olympic bobsleigh champion Mariyama Jamanka of BRC Thuringia recorded her best result this winter with fourth place. “I can live with that, it was my best share so far, everything was fine,” the biggest critic said, possibly conciliatory words: “But it is not yet in the top echelon.” Kim Kaliki from Wiesbaden came sixth.

It was noticeable that hardly any pilot got off the difficult runway without touching the panels or the crosses. Even Elena Myers Taylor from the US, co-candidate, has fallen twice – However, her sled continued straightening. Brianna Walker of Australia, a two-time winner this winter, also gave up after falling in the third round.



Almost unbeatable: Francesco Friedrich and his crew.

Photo: dpa





A standard bobsleigh for 22,000 euros produced by a manufacturer in Munich is much lighter and slower than a two-man group skate. “So it slides in more easily and breaks faster in the rear,” Jamanka explained.

Friedrich also won the four-man bobsleigh

At the end of the bobsleigh World Cup, Francesco Friedrich won his fifth straight double in Channel Ice and broke his record to eleven world titles. The 30-year-old once again evoked the best of starting times and jogging Sunday at Altenberg in the four-man bobsleigh, and with his crew Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller relegated Austrian Benjamin Mayer to second place with 0.79 second lead. It was the first World Cup medal in the Alpine Republic in 26 years. Friedrich takes care of Meyer and thus the direct opposite party to maintaining the bobsleigh family as a whole.

Johannes Lochner of Berchtesgaden, who started with Stuttgart and was five hundred behind Friedrich at the World Cup last year, was third this time, 1.51 seconds behind. Christoph Hafer from British Columbia in Fellenbach came in sixth.