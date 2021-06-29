Switzerland defeats France on penalties

The Swiss team wrote one of the most “memorable” achievements in the history of the European Championship, having come from behind to eliminate France in penalties 6-5 after a 3-3 draw in regular time.

The Swiss never stopped fighting and by playing the match 3-1 against them, they managed to equalize with three goals in the last moments of the match at the Arena National in Bucharest.

Against all odds and in ‘David vs. Goliath’ style, the current Euro 2020 world champions were eliminated by the Swiss team to get their pass to the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain.

And Haris Seferovic had overtaken the Swiss in the first half in the 15th minute, and Hugo Lloris saved a Swiss penalty in the second. However, Benzema’s genius came to fruition in the 57th minute and in the 59th minute, Paul Pogba extended the score to 75 minutes to make the score 3-1.

With a fatal injury in Switzerland, Seferovic dropped at 81 degrees and 90 degrees, just moments before the final whistle, Mario Gavranovic tied the match 3-3 to force overtime.

In this way, the Swiss will face the Spanish team, who advanced earlier after beating Croatia 3-5 in extra time.

