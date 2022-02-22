Historic US Women’s Football Deal: Millions of Dollars Payments and an Equal Pay Deal

The US women’s team managed to pay a millionaire in back wages (Orlando Ramirez – USA Today Sports)

An unprecedented agreement for women’s football was confirmed in the past few hours. FootballUnited States Football Association, They agreed to pay about $24 million in back wages and that both teams, men and women, would be paid equal wages in the upcoming collective agreement..

Under the terms of the agreement, the The New York Timesa group of several dozen current and former players from the women’s team, will share these payments, which Most of this figure was wages owed to them which were part of an arrangement to compensate for the inequality between the two national groups..

The deal is conditional on the ratification of a new contract between the United States Soccer Federation and the Women’s National Team Players Association. Once this is done, all remaining claims will be resolved Gender discrimination lawsuit brought by gamers in 2019.

It should be remembered that on March 8 of that year, a day celebrated around the world as Women’s Day, the then-team members sued their union for gender discrimination in the run-up to the Senior World Cup in France. At the forefront of the decision were the women’s team characters Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloydamong other stars of the national team.

The women’s team became world champion in 2019 (JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / Getty Images)

It is important to remember that in 2020, Demands for equal pay promoted by US team players have been rejected by a judge. Faced with this scenario, the US Soccer decision meant ratifying the measure the entity had already established in September 2021, when it announced through a statement that the federation would offer identical contracts to both national football teams.

“We firmly believe that the best way forward for all participants and for the future of the sport in the United States is a single payment structure for both national teams,” the US Soccer Federation said in its report.

“This proposal will allow members of the women’s and men’s team to continue to be among the best paid in the world, providing a revenue sharing structure that allows the parties to start over and collectively share the opportunity that this joint investment will generate in the future for American football by signing a new collective bargaining agreement.” .

In exchange for payment and a commitment to equal pay in future contracts with the two featured teams, the players agreed to release the federation from all remaining claims in the team’s gender discrimination lawsuit.

In the negotiations, which have already begun between male and female soccer players, through which the federation is seeking to create a single working agreement, the Men’s Players Association will have to agree to share millions of dollars in potential FIFA World Cup payments, the governing body of world football. Those payments, set by the body governing football destinations, which are significantly higher for the men’s World Cup than for the women’s tournament at the same level, are at the heart of the equal pay gap to close the deal.

Now, the national team that became four-time world champions, the inaugural edition of 1991 in China, at home in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in the latest edition of 2019, has yet another reason to celebrate in its fight for equality in the sport.

Megan Rapinoe, one of the faces of the EFE fight for equality

Read on: