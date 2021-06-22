His transformation after 23 years

Between 1988 and 1998 Roseanne was the cutest for Papa and Sikia: her amazing transformation after all these years.

American sitcom hilarious Papa and Sisya (Original ‘Roseanne’) It landed in Italy on Canale 5 in 1990. Its author, Matt Williams, was a screenwriter for another very popular TV series, I Robinson. The protagonist was a classic American family, The Conners, formed by Roseanne, her husband Dan, and three children: Becky, Darlene, and DJ.

Laughter is guaranteed, but also moments of reflection on social issues such as poverty, obesity, women’s emancipation, and homosexuality.

Much of the success is definitely due to the protagonist, the very kind actress اللطيف Roseanne Bar, at the time with a few extra pounds, but with a good sense of humor. It’s been more than 20 years, have you seen him today? An amazing transformation has happened, you will be amazed!

Pappa and Ciccia, Lead Actress Roseanne Barr Today: Unrecognizable, what a transformation!

Roseanne Barr was born in Salt Lake City to a family of Jewish origin, and is still an actress today: in addition to acting, she presents television programs and deals with dubbing.

Married and divorced three times, she has three children with her first husband, Bill Pentaland, and one of three children. Today he is paired with musician Johnny Argent. In 2012 she was nominated as the US Green Party’s candidate for the presidency of the United States. So active on Instagram, Roseanne is now so skinny compared to her Pappa and Ciccia days, don’t you think?

Did you know him?