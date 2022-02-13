Highlights | net | UK vs. China | Round Robin Round 6 Men’s Team | Day 9 – Mark Claro

February 12 2022 | Writing the Claro brand

China failed to catch up with the United Kingdom in the last half of the match From Round Six of Round Robin Men’s curling team Try to prepare a triple to connect the cards. The British took advantage of the second magical entrance in which they placed four stones in the house And on the button that was impossible to beat by the Chinese delegation that was one point away from a long-awaited equalizer that would have taken the match into overtime.

in the end of the day English effectiveness was 91% in all shots From the red line that brings them closer to getting the passport to the next round of these Winter Olympics Beijing 2022, all thanks to the curved picks that the UK team used in a subtle style that China couldn’t control to finish the scoreboard 7-6 in favor of the Europeans.

