Switzerland votes in a referendum on whether to ban hiding the face in public | Europe update | Dr..

Switzerland voted on Sunday (03.07.2021) in a referendum to propose a ban on hiding the face in public places, a measure targeting the few women who wear the niqab or full-face veil in the Alps.

Opinion polls give a slim victory for the so-called “anti-burqa” initiative, after years of debate.

Similar measures have been taken in other European countries (France, Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium and Denmark).

The text does not mention the burqa (a type of tunic that covers women from head to foot and has a mesh opening at eye level) or the niqab (which covers the body and face except for the eyes), but everyone is clear about who it is referring to.

No doubt about campaign posters. Together with the “Stop Radical Islam” or “Stop Extremism” women appear wearing the niqab.

Posters opposing the initiative call for a “no” to a “ridiculous and useless” anti-Islamophobia law.

If she wins yes, full face coverings will be prohibited in public places, but exceptions are expected, for example, places of worship.

He has lost ground since January

It’s leading in the polls but its initial advantage, too loose, has diminished since January.

The federal government and Parliament oppose this measure, arguing that it addresses a problem that does not exist.

His counter-proposal, which will be adopted immediately if the yes vote fails, would force people to show their faces when authorities request identification, for example at the border.

Violators can be fined up to 10,000 Swiss francs (about 9,000 euros, $10,800).

The vast majority of women who wear the niqab are tourists. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was not uncommon to see them shopping in luxury stores in central Geneva. (afp)

  • Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that a Muslim woman must wear a headscarf that covers the head and neck and is available in many shapes and colors. American teen Hannah Shrem is seen wearing one here, while playing with her brother.

  • A Saudi woman wearing a chador (Image Alliance / JOKER / K. Eglau)

    Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a long outer garment that is often worn in Iran and the Gulf states, as well as in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with zippers or buttons and therefore the wearer must close it with her arms.

  • Women wearing the niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    niqab

    Niqab is a veil that covers the whole face and leaves the eyes free. A woman’s hair is covered from the middle of her back. Some are also half-length in the front to cover your chest. Pictured, women attend a demonstration of radical Salafists in Germany wearing the niqab.

  • Women wearing different abayas at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance / dpa / A. Haider)

    Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    abaya

    An abaya is a long, loose-fitting garment designed to cover the body. It can come in many different shapes, as seen here in a fashion show, and is often worn with a headscarf or niqab.

  • Burqa-clad women vote in Pakistan's parliamentary elections. (AFP)

    Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    burqa

    The burqa is the most prevalent among all Muslim clothing, it covers the entire body from head to toe. Traditionally it has a mesh woven around the eyes, severely limiting the wearer’s vision. Here, women in burqas are shown casting their ballots in Pakistan’s parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, without a headscarf, speaks with women wearing headscarves at a refugee center in Greece. (Reuters / Konstantinidis)

    Burqa or hijab or niqab? Learn to differentiate between Islamic headscarves

    no hijab

    Queen Rania of Jordan said that Islam does not force women to wear any kind of head covering. The most important thing is to judge a woman by her morals and values, not by what she wears. Rania appears here with two refugees in Greece.

    Author: John Chilton


