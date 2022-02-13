Switzerland votes in a referendum on whether to ban hiding the face in public | Europe update | Dr..

Switzerland voted on Sunday (03.07.2021) in a referendum to propose a ban on hiding the face in public places, a measure targeting the few women who wear the niqab or full-face veil in the Alps.

Opinion polls give a slim victory for the so-called “anti-burqa” initiative, after years of debate.

Similar measures have been taken in other European countries (France, Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium and Denmark).

The text does not mention the burqa (a type of tunic that covers women from head to foot and has a mesh opening at eye level) or the niqab (which covers the body and face except for the eyes), but everyone is clear about who it is referring to.

No doubt about campaign posters. Together with the “Stop Radical Islam” or “Stop Extremism” women appear wearing the niqab.

Posters opposing the initiative call for a “no” to a “ridiculous and useless” anti-Islamophobia law.

If she wins yes, full face coverings will be prohibited in public places, but exceptions are expected, for example, places of worship.

He has lost ground since January

It’s leading in the polls but its initial advantage, too loose, has diminished since January.

The federal government and Parliament oppose this measure, arguing that it addresses a problem that does not exist.

His counter-proposal, which will be adopted immediately if the yes vote fails, would force people to show their faces when authorities request identification, for example at the border.

Violators can be fined up to 10,000 Swiss francs (about 9,000 euros, $10,800).

The vast majority of women who wear the niqab are tourists. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was not uncommon to see them shopping in luxury stores in central Geneva. (afp)