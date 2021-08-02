“Hidden Ways to Eat Instant Noodle” is Popular on the Korean Internet! He Was Shocked by Actual Test: God’s Kitchen | new | NOWnews Today

I am an advertisement, please keep reading

The original PO said he had recently seen the “hidden eating method of instant noodles” in South Korea, and on a whim, he used Korean instant noodles previously bought at the supermarket and personally measured at home, and by the way, he liquidated the stock of instant noodles. He uses Korean instant noodles to make “fried rice with instant noodles,” and said, “A new way to eat, unexpectedly delicious, even without culinary skills can easily cook great fried rice!” The preparation method is very simple, first prepare the ingredients including a cup of Korean noodles, eggs, pork, vegetables, green onions and white rice, and it is better to use overnight rice. Then open the noodle cup and take out the can of noodles and seasoning powder, pour the can of powder and noodles into a plastic bag, crush and pour back into the cup, add 100 cc of hot water for soaking. Wait until the instant noodles are soaked, fry the eggs and green onions in the pan, then pour the white rice and stir, then pour the instant noodles and the remaining ingredients in order, and put them back in the pan. Instant noodles cup after evenly cooked, attach on the plate and take out a plate of “Fried Rice with Instant Noodles”, you can also spread the cheese slices according to your personal preference.

▲ Netizens have measured South Korea’s famous “how to eat instant noodles”. (Image/taken from “I Love Quanlian-Good Things Sincerely”)

As soon as the post was published, it sparked an enthusiastic response. Netizens responded with “I added cheese, it’s not really bad,” “Looks delicious,” “I want to try,” “The end product looks so good!” “It’s really tasty, I fried it too last time.” (Editor: Lay Yongjing)

