Here they are all the royals with full-time jobs

We have already told you about Prince Harry’s new full-time job which, after quitting, became a part of the British royal family Chief Impact Officer BetterUp Corporation. It must be said, however, that Harry’s case is not an isolated case, in fact, there are several Royal family members who have full-time jobs. Let’s find out who is together.

Here is a list of royals who have full-time jobs

Well, the case of Harry deciding to find a full-time job, without giving up the commitments he’s already made with his wife Megan, is definitely not the only case of its kind. In fact, it chose the other royals too I am looking for a job And stay at an end. This is what it is.

Princess Eugenia

In 2012 Princess EugenieThe sixth granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh moved to New York for for work Internet auction company Paddle8.

She later returned to London to begin her role as Assistant Director at Hauser Wirth In 2015, she was promoted to the position of Director.

Getty Images Carwai Tang / WireImage

Princess Beatrice

The Princess Beatrice (Eugenia’s older sister, ninth in line to succeed the UK throne) works instead for the tech company Affinity.

She was previously associated with the investment company Sandbridge Capital Whereas, before that, he was working on Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Getty Images Samir Hussein / WireImage

Princess Marie Chantal

The Princess Marie Chantal, Who in 1995 married the Prince of Greece and Denmark, Paul, founded her own country instead Children’s clothing brand (Luxury) Marie Chantal.

Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretan

Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh Philip, replaced him I worked for Jaguar Then for the British Formula 1 team Williams.

He also held the position of director of a company RBS, Who left in 2012 to become the CEO of the Sports and Entertainment Agency SEL UK.

Getty Images John Nguyen – WPA pool

Princess Märtha Louise in Norway

in Norway Princess Martha Louise, The eldest daughter of King Harald V, in 2002 relinquished the title of His Royal Highness to focus on her career Wellness influencer.