Milan – Hellpies, The global leader in precision mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, has announced an agreement between Help’s Media , Group Media Branch, and National Football League (NFL) to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live (Helbiz Entertainment Service) platform throughout Italy. Under the agreement, Helbiz Live’s programming will include NFL content, giving all Helbiz Live subscribers access to one of the world’s most prestigious sports real estate.

The NFL content that will be available on Helbiz Live includes: NFL GameDay: Weekly 30-minute show on highlights; Biton places: a football-themed series hosted by Peyton Manning. Undiscovered: A documentary series that follows international players as they pursue their dream of joining the NFL roster. NFL Films presents: Singles documentaries focusing on compelling stories within the NFL; timetable: a documentary series focusing on historical NFL games. Helbiz Live will provide comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the NFL season with weekly reviews, from the regular season to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, offering greater coverage and insight into the NFL in Italy.

“We are pleased to work with the NFL to deliver high-quality content to Helbiz Live customers – I have announced Matthew MamiAnd CEO of Helbiz Media – The NFL is one of the biggest sporting properties on the planet, and starting today all fans will be able to enjoy it on Helbiz Live, at no additional cost because everything is included with the current subscription.”

The agreement is valid for the current season in Italy. NFL content will be included in your existing Helbiz Live subscription at no additional cost.