Heady One reschedules the UK and Ireland tour for November

Headie One has announced the postponement of its UK and Ireland 2021 tour dates due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The London-based rapper will now be holding his appointments between November 13th and 27th. Tickets purchased for original dates will still be valid, some of which are still available for purchase.

Heady is scheduled to tour in support of her debut album, Edna, which reached # 1 on the official UK album chart in October 2020, and shared the news on her Twitter account yesterday (26 February).

Check out the full list of Headie One tour dates below:

November 2021

13- Dublin Olympia Theater

15- Newcastle O2 Academy

16- Liverpool O2 Academy

18- Birmingham O2 Academy

19- Manchester Academy

20- Glasgow, O2 Academy

22- Leeds O2 Academy

23- Nottingham, Rock City

24- Bristol O2 Academy

26- Bournemouth O2 Academy

27- London, SSE Arena Wembley

Earlier this month (Feb 12), Headie One teamed up with Burna Boy on their new track “Siberia”. Look at the next video.

The couple’s recent collaboration is featured on the deluxe release of Headie’s debut album, “Edna,” and accompanied by a video of the artist performing against a backdrop of mountains. Snowfall.

The drilling star’s latest effort comes after he teamed up with FKA Twigs and Fred once again … for a solid collaboration with ‘Don’t Judge Me’.

Several tours and festivals were announced this week that will continue in 2021, as the government outlines plans for England to gradually emerge from the blockade at the end of June.

Promotion giant Live Nation also revealed that it sold 170,000 UK Festival tickets in the three days following the announcement.