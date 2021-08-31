Great Britain, 470 karat women’s gold; Silver for Poland and Bronze for France | Sports

Britain’s 470 women, led by Hannah Mills and Eliade McIntyre, lived up to expectations and took the gold at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, while Poland’s Agnieszka Skrysbolic and Julanta Ugar took the silver and France’s Camille Lecointre and Alois Returnaz took the bronze.

The British boat reached the ‘Medal Race’ as first outstanding after the 10 rounds of the previous series and fifth place in the final test earned him the position to avoid trouble and maintain Olympic champion status.

Mills, 33, is repeating his gold in this category at Rio 2016 after London 2012 were silver, while his crew member, 27-year-old McIntyre, made his Olympic debut.

After them, the Poles, who finished fourth in the medal race, were able to snatch the silver from the French, who finished second in the last race but finished sixth.

Brazilian boaters Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan finished last in the medal race, who came to this race as fifth overall but finally finished ninth.

Spain’s reigning women’s Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantreau, 470 women, bid farewell to the games on Tuesday by remaining 11th in the general classification after the previous 10 boat races and not entering the top 10 that was Wednesday in the medal race. .